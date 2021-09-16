Andhra Pradesh registers 1367 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has seen an increase in coronavirus cases with 1367fresh cases on Wednesday. With the fresh cases, the total tally moved to 20,34,786 cases across the state till Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,044 with 14 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including three in Chittoor and Guntur, two in Krishna, West Godavari and Prakasam, one in Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts respectively.

On the other hand, as many as 1248 new patients were cured on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 20,06,034and there are currently 14,603 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 288 new infections, followed by Chittoor 217 cases, Krishna 155 while Kurnool district has not logged 3 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 61,178 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.75 crore tests approximately across the state.



