Andhra Pradesh registers 2224 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 2224 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Monday against the tests conducted for about 71,758 people. The recent cases take the total tally to 18,82.096. While coming to the fatalities, 31 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,630.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing where 4714 new recoveries while the active cases stand at 42,252



According to the district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest cases reporting 409 cases followed by 299 in East Godavari and 259 in West Godavari district respectively while Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 93.



The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus on Monday to this end. The state has conducted, 2,18,04,691 corona tests so far. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has taken a crucial decision on the ongoing curfew in Andhra Pradesh to contain coronavirus. It has been announced that curfew will be relaxed in 8 districts from July 1 to July 7. While permitting operations in the respective districts from 6 am to 9 pm, shops and restaurants should be closed between 9 pm and 10 pm. It was also clarified that the night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 6 am.



