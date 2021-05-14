Andhra Pradesh reports 22,018 new coronavirus cases and 96 deaths

Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly, In the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday, as many as 22,018 new cases reported in the state out of 89.087 samples tested. Thus, the total number of cases mounted to 13,88,803cases.





Meanwhile, the death toll has also increased with 89 fatal cases in the last twenty-four hours, as on Thursday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 9173. while the recoveries have been growing daily. About 19177 people recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours, and the active cases stand at 2,03,787 to date.



East Godavari district has reported the highest 3432 cases, followed by 2708 in Chittoor, 2213 in Anantapur district.







