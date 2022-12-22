Andhra Pradesh schools will be a model for others: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture minister K Govardhan Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was focusing on infrastructure in education sector with an aim to make the government schools a model for other institutions. He said various facilities were being provided to the students by spending crores of rupees under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

The minister distributed tabs to the students of Class 8 at Kavali ZP High School on Wednesday along with ZP chairperson Anam Aruna and others. The Minister said the poor should not be denied educational opportunities due to poverty and Nadu-Nedu programme provides an excellent chance to continue schooling.

He said this is an innovative programme in the country where thousands of crores of rupees are being spent for improving infrastructure for making the school a child-centred educational place. Amma Vodi and other programmes are adding support to the programme, he added.

Govardhan Reddy said now the Chief Minister is distributing free tabs to the students with the content from Byju's. He called upon the students to utilise the opportunity and fulfil their dreams. ZP chairperson Anam Aruna said students are welcoming the decision of the government of distributing tablets to them.

District collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said they had completed works under Nadu Nedu in 1,059 schools in the first phase and were taking up works in 1,370 schools in the second phase aiming to complete them by February 23. He explained that 20,869 students and 2,880 teachers are getting tabs within a week.

MLA R Pratapkumar Reddy said properties are not permanent, but the quality education being provided by the government is enduring for the future of the students.

Earlier, birthday celebrations of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy were organised during the programme.

Blood donation and cricket tournament were conducted at ZP school grounds in connection with CM's birthday celebrations. Local leaders and officials participated. Further, MLAs, corporators and others organised birthday celebrations of the CM at various places in the district.