Andhra Pradesh: SDCs to impart training in 162 courses to unemployed youth

Amaravati: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy took to Twitter and tweeted on Friday that "There has been a debate for decades stating that our studies only give degrees but they will not be suitable for getting jobs."

He further added that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come up with the idea of developing Skill Development Colleges (SDCs) for the first time and they will benefit the youth.

The State government has decided to set up 30 SDCs to ensure at least one in all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to inaugurate the SDCs at the earliest. The main objective in bringing the SDCs is to provide human resources to the industry sector by imparting skill development training to youth as per the industry requirements, he pointed out.

Earlier in a meeting, Y S Jagan said that the SDCs will play a key role in providing a skilled workforce. A total of 162 courses will be there, 127 are for finishing skills, while the remaining 35 are for alternative employment.

Four international institutes Singapore Polytechnic, Van Hall Larenstein (University of Applied Studies, GIZ and Department for International Development, have collaborated with the State government for developing and planning the skill development curriculum.

A total of 23 reputable organisations, including Dell, Tata, HP, IBM and Biocon, have come forward to sign MoUs with the government for the establishment of laboratory infrastructure in skill centres.