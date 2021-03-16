Andhra Pradesh: SEB intensifies probe on cultivation of Opium Poppy Seeds, deploys special teams

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) suspects that the drug mafia is behind the cultivation of poppy seeds (opium poppy seeds) in Malepadu, Madanapalle mandal, Chittoor district. SEB has sent a special team to the field to investigate its origins. According to accurate information, Chittoor district SEB additional SP Rishant Reddy on Sunday identified and destroyed the banned poppy cultivation in Malepadu. The SEB arrested Nagraj, Laxmanna and Somasekhar, who were responsible for this, and obtained several key facts from them. SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal said on Monday that cases had been registered against the three under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act-1985 for cultivating poppy seeds used in the manufacture of illicit drugs. He said a special team has been set up for an in-depth investigation.

Authorities found a farmer named Nagraj erecting a three-tiered fence with electric wires in his mango orchard for about 10 cents and cultivating more than 15,000 poppy plants. SEB is focused on whether these crops are cultivating anywhere else. Poppy cultivation is prohibited for use in drugs such as morphine, heroin, and brown sugar. It is reported that the crops are being cultivated in tomato and maize orchards for money.

The cultivation of poppy crop is not allowed in our country. Cultivation is subject to restrictions only where approved by the Central Government Pharmaceutical Corporation. The crop is collected by the government and used for medical narcotics. The last poppies are released into the market for kitchen use. Armor policy is enforced in accordance with government regulations at every step in this regard. In some secret areas, the poppy crop is being cultivated with farmers and drug mafia cases are rampant. Glue and bark are also extracted from the plant along with the poppy. When the berry grows into a plant, it is bitten with a blade to collect the glue that comes out of it. It is used in the manufacture of drugs such as cocaine and heroin. It seems that the drug mafia, which is secretly cultivating poppies in Chittoor district, is collecting their nuts and bark.

The SEB Commissioner warned that the farmer should not cultivate poppy for money. "The future will be bleak if there are cases like this; whether poppy is cultivated, stored, transported or sold is a serious offense, strict non-bailable cases are registered against such persons. Convicts face up to ten years in prison," SEB Commissioner said.