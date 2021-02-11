Andhra Pradesh SEC restrains MLA Jogi Ramesh from speaking to media

Amaravati: The State Election Commission (SEC) issued orders restraining Pedana YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh from speaking to media till the completion of elections on February 17. The MLA is also restrained from speaking to group of people till then.

The commission asked the Krishna district collector and superintendent of police to implement the orders.

It said it had received complaints from three major political parties against Jogi Ramesh about threatening the prospective contestants not to file nominations with a threat to withhold government benefits to such people. The incident took place in Nellipudi village of Kritivennu mandal in Krishna district.

After examining the reports, the commission passed the orders.

Meanwhile, the control room set up at State Election Office received 196 complaints on irregularities so far. Highest number of 29 complaints were received from East Godavari district and least number of three complaints were received from Anantapur district.