Andhra Pradesh Senior IFS Officer Jumps to Death from an Apartment in Hyderabad

Amaravati: Principal Chief Conservator of Coastal Zone Management, Andhra Pradesh, VB Ramana Murthy committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of Rajiv Gruhakalpa at Bandlaguda in Hyderabad, in the early hours of Thursday.

He was senior officer of 1987 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) and is survived by wife and two daughters. The reasons for his extreme act are yet to be known. When contacted with the AP Chief Conservator of Forests, N Prateep Kumar, he didn't respond while further details are yet to be disclosed.

Born in 1961, Ramana Murthy did M.Sc. in Agriculture Agronomy and had a PG Diploma in Patent Laws. Family members believe he might have committed suicide due to work stress. Meanwhile, the city police have reached the spot and shifted the body for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigating is underway.