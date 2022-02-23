Andhra Pradesh: Several IAS and IPS officers reshuffled, Jawahar Reddy is CMs special chief secretary

The government on Tuesday transferred several IAS and IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh. The government has appointed TTD EO Jawahar Reddy, currently the TTD EO, as the CM's special chief secretary. At the same time he would also continue as TTD EO. Meanwhile, the irders were also issued appointing Neerab Kumar Prasad as Special Principal Secretary, Forest Department, G Prasad as CCL and GSRKR Vijay Kumar as Member Secretary, Pollution Control Board.



The government has handed over additional responsibilities to MT Krishna Babu as the Transport Commissioner. Shashi Bhushan Kumar has been given additional responsibilities as the Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department and Rajat Bhargava has been given additional responsibilities as the Special Principal Secretary for Sports and Youth.



It was also decided to hand over full additional responsibilities to A Babu as the Secretary of APPSC. IPS Officer P. Sitharamanjaneyulu was relieved by the APPSC Secretary. K Rajendranath Reddy appointed as ACB DG, Ramanjaneyulu as Intelligence DG, Bharat Bagchi as Vigilance and Enforcement DG. However, these transfers are likely to continue further after the formation of new districts.