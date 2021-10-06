Andhra Pradesh: Shocked over the death of husband, wife collapses to death in Ongole

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when the wife died after hearing the news of her husband's death. According to the family members of the deceased, China paparao (61) and his wife Ramadevi (57) of Chinna Ambadipudi in Ballikurava mandal of Ongole have a son Chandrasekhar and a daughter Sunita. He married his daughter to his nephew Ramesh Babu from the same village. The daughter and son-in-law live in Ganapavaram near Chilakaluripet in the Guntur district. Son Chandrasekhar lives in Chennai doing a software job. Paparao has been ill for two years and has not been in the village. The couple came from Chennai 15 days ago and were with their daughter.



Against this backdrop, Paparao told that he was feeling unwell on Tuesday morning and he died on the way to Guntur at around 3 am on the way. Meanwhile, hearing the death of husband his wife Ramadevi, who was near the house had died. Doctors said she was already dead when she was taken to a private hospital in Chilakaluripet. Tragedy struck the family when both husband and wife died within two hours. The bodies were brought to Chinnaambadipudi and a funeral was held in the village.

Paparao is known to be the village leader of YSRCP while YSR CP Mandal Convener Chinthala Peraiya, Sarpanches of several villages, and MPTCs paid tributes to the bodies of Paparao and Ramadevi.