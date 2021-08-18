Andhra Pradesh: Special units in districts to curb women trafficking

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson and YSRCP leader Vasireddy Padma, on Tuesday said the YSRCP government has set up special units in every district to crackdown on human trafficking of women.

She said human traffickers are deploying newer techniques to kidnap women as well as sexually harass them. The state government manned these units with police officials, she added.

Padma made these remarks while participating in a webinar organised by Mary Stella College here.

She inaugurated the webinar which saw participation from representatives of USA, Africa, Philippines, Nepal, Pakistan, Vietnam and Italy, including representatives from 13 states within the country. Padma said the AP Women's Commission will start forming anti-human trafficking cells in colleges and universities in collaboration with the international justice mission.

These cells will work towards raising awareness on human trafficking, she added. The YSRCP leader said there is a need to create awareness about predatory men on the prowl in the virtual world among schoolchildren.

She highlighted that human traffickers are deploying new online techniques to target women.