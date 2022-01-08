Andhra Pradesh staff to get 23.29% pay hike

Vijayawada: Pulling curtains down on the issue of pay rise for the staff of Government of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced a wage enhancement of 23.29 per cent while simultaneously increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years.

For the second day in a row, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks with leaders of various employees' associations wherein he announced the wage revision and other benefits. The Chief Minister had also set timelines for addressing the various other pending issues of the employees by June 30 this year.

Though the employee unions were slightly unhappy over the percentage of hike, they expressed their happiness over the decision of the government to clear the pending four DAs and other benefits announced by the CM.

The pay revision would come into effect from July 1, 2018 while the monetary benefits would be paid with effect from April 1, 2020. The new salaries with enhanced scales would be implemented from January 1, 2022.



The wage revision would impose an additional financial burden of Rs 10,247 crore on the government per annum.

The Chief Minister told the employees' associations that the pending DA installment arrears would be paid along with the January salary.

He further said that the pending payments like provident fund, insurance, leave encashment and others would be cleared fully by April. On the contributory pension scheme, the Chief Minister said a Cabinet Sub-Committee was looking into it and a final decision would be taken by June 30.

A committee headed by the Chief Secretary would be constituted to look into the troubles plaguing the employees' health scheme and find solutions.

The state government also decided to reserve 10 per cent of plots in Jagananna Smart townships and offer them to employees at 20 per cent rebate. He said the probation of staff working in village and ward secretariats will be completed by June 30 and enhanced salaries will be given from July salary. He said that he directed the officials to clear PF, GLI and leave encashment dues by April.