Andhra Pradesh: STPI to soon launch Centre of Excellence in Visakhapatnam

The state's first Industrial-4 Center of Excellence (COE) is being set up in the state to develop new technology as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It will be useful to increase the products using the latest technology. Software Technology Park of India (STPI) under the Ministry of Electronics, Electronics and Information Technology, Visakhapatnam Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is setting up this COE. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of STPI, 12 CVOs are being set up across the country to develop various technologies, said STPI Director Omkar Roy. As part of this, the most critical industries ‌ – 4 COE is being set up in Visakhapatnam.

Luxembourg is currently at the forefront of Industry-4 technology development globally and is currently setting up a COE in Visakhapatnam at the same level, STPI Visakhapatnam Joint Director MP Dubey told. The COE focuses on the development of technology that can reduce production costs by increasing automation, especially in heavy industries such as steel, aluminum and power generation. He said that the Ministry of Electronics, Information and Information Technology would be instrumental in creating world-class software products in the sector.

He hoped that the state would attract huge investments by setting up the center. He said the Center of Excellence would be instrumental in developing products that would bring new technologies to countries around the world as part of Atmanirbhar India. He said that 6,000-square-foot COE, which will be set up at a cost of about Rs 20 crore, will be available soon. While STPI currently has 13 COEs, it is now setting up another 12 COEs. Dubey hoped that the STPI India would set a record by providing employment to 10,365 people for the first time in the country through the BPO.