Andhra Pradesh team discusses pending issues with Central secretaries

New Delhi: An official delegation of Andhra Pradesh led by chief secretary Sameer Sharma and accompanied by the YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader V Vijayasai Reddy, met secretaries of ministries concerned to resolve pending issues, including Polavaram here on Monday.

Later, speaking to the media, Vijayasai Reddy claimed that the Polavaram rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) issue was 'settled' with the officials giving a nod to the proposals of the state.

He told the media that all the issues in the petition submitted by the Chief Minister to the Prime Minister were discussed in the meeting and solutions were explored.

He said the entire meeting was positive and that the outcome would be good. The meeting was attended by 20 senior officials from the Central government and officials from the Prime Minister's Office, who said that as a follow-up, the authorities concerned would be in constant consultation and take all these issues forward.

He also stated that they had reached a consensus on Polavaram to keep the revised estimates as usual. He said all the issues, including rehabilitation, were discussed in a way that would benefit the state. He said the meeting was a testament to the priority given by the Prime Minister to the Chief Minister and the state.