Andhra Pradesh: Theatres to go house full

Andhra Pradesh: The Government GO dispensing with alternate seating arrangements in public places or other venues has paved the way for 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres from Thursday.

With some new films ready to hit the screen and with just a day left for Vijayadashmi, it could be a bonanza for both the cinegoers and the film exhibitors. The decision of the State Government to change the timings of curfew from midnight 12 to 5 am also would help the theatres to screen second shows.

However, complying with Covid wearing of masks would be continued. Anil Kumar Singhal, principal secretary to Government, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, issued orders to this effect.

