Andhra Pradesh: Three killed and ten injured as two buses collides in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: In a ghastly accident occurred on morning of Monday at Vizianagaram, three persons were killed and ten others injured. As per the information, an RTC express rushing towards Visakhapatnam has hit an another bus coming in the opposite direction at Sunkari peta village.

At the same time, a lorry coming from back direction has hit the same bus. Two drivers of the both the busses and a passenger was killed on the spot and ten more are injured seriously.

The injured were rushed to MR hospital. Police rushed to the spot and undertaken rescue operations. However, complete details are yet to be known.