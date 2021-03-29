Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Three killed and ten injured as two buses collides in Vizianagaram

Andhra Pradesh: Three killed and ten injured as two buses collides in Vizianagaram
x

Andhra Pradesh: Three killed and ten injured as two buses collides in Vizianagaram

Highlights

Vizianagaram: In a ghastly accident occurred on morning of Monday at Vizianagaram, three persons were killed and ten others injured. As per the informa...

Vizianagaram: In a ghastly accident occurred on morning of Monday at Vizianagaram, three persons were killed and ten others injured. As per the information, an RTC express rushing towards Visakhapatnam has hit an another bus coming in the opposite direction at Sunkari peta village.

At the same time, a lorry coming from back direction has hit the same bus. Two drivers of the both the busses and a passenger was killed on the spot and ten more are injured seriously.

The injured were rushed to MR hospital. Police rushed to the spot and undertaken rescue operations. However, complete details are yet to be known.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X