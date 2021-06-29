Andhra Pradesh: Three minors lost lives after the bike fell into a roadside ditch in East Godavari

Three students lost their lives when their bike fell into a ditch in Dosakayapally in Korukonda mandal of East Godavari on Monday. Going into details, Gummadi Sanil (17), son of Lalita Padma Kumari from Dosakayalapalli along with his aunt's Kasturi Achutharani's son Abhiram (7), who was on holiday from Tummalapalli, went to another grandma's house in Gummulur on a bike. From there, their children Chinnam Veerraju (17) and Chinnam Sirisha (13) set off for Dosakayalapalli on Monday afternoon on the same bike.

However, at the Punta road curve on this route, he tried to turn the bike and fell into a dilapidated ditch next to it. However, Abhiram, who was sitting on the end of the bike, jumped out safely.

According to the information given by him, the swimmers had searched for the two. DSP North Zone Kadali Venkateswara Rao, Korukonda CI Pawan Kumar Reddy, Rajahmundry firefighters along with the crew carried out the search measures. The families of the victims are shedding tears as children wandering around playing and singing are lost.

The cause of the accident is said to be due to the minors driving the bike with four people.