Andhra Pradesh: Three of a family dies due to heavy debts incurred by son in Chittoor

The incident took place in Rachapalem village under Puttur municipality of Chittoor district where three members of the same family committed suicide due to the heavy debts incurred. According to police, Satish, the eldest son of Sankaraiah (55) and Guruvamma (50) owed more than Rs 1.5 crore to people he knew. Satish ran away from home when the creditors came to his house and asked him to return the money.



Sankaraiah, Guravamma and their youngest son Vinay (25) who were upset over the matter committed suicide by drinking insecticide. The observed locals provided information to the police who arrived at the scene and examined it. A case is being registered and investigated and investigated.



The police are searching for their eldest son Satish and it is being investigated whether he hid anywhere or committed suicide. Relatives were mourning the death of a family.