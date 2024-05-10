Saif Ali Khan to star as blind man in new movie

Saif Ali Khan, a name synonymous with versatility in Bollywood, is poised to take on a captivating new challenge. For years, he has enthralled audiences with his masterful portrayals, effortlessly transitioning between hero and villain. Now, he's setting his sights on a character unlike any he's played before - a blind man.



This intriguing project is currently in pre-production, with a script already locked and loaded. The whispers in the industry suggest this film has the potential to be a landmark achievement for Khan, infused with thrilling elements that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.



Fresh off his commanding performance as Lankesh (Ravan) in the 2023 epic ‘Adipurush,’ Khan is already making waves in Tollywood. He recently signed on for ‘Devara,’ directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva. Here, he'll portray the enigmatic Bhaira, a role that has ignited excitement amongst fans. The powerful poster unveiled on his birthday further amplified these expectations.



Khan's cinematic journey doesn't stop there. He's also deeply involved in the filming of ‘Jewel Thief,’ adding another layer to his already impressive slate. Both ‘Devara’ and ‘Jewel Thief’ are currently in the throes of production, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences in the near future.



‘Devara’ boasts a stellar cast, featuring the ‘man of masses’ Jr. NTR alongside the captivating Janhvi Kapoor. Khan and Shine Tom Chacko round out the ensemble, adding further depth and intrigue to the narrative. The film, a collaborative effort between Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's production houses, is gearing up for an October 10th release. With key filming schedules already completed, anticipation is building for the first single to drop soon.

