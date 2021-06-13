Andhra Pradesh to receive rain for next three days amid low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The low pressure continues to be stable at the coast of West Bengal, north Odisha surrounding the northwestern Bay of Bengal. In addition, the surface periodicity extends to the mid-troposphere level. In the next two to three days, it is likely to strengthen further and travel west-northwest over Odisha, Jharkhand and northern Chhattisgarh.

The north-western basin forms at an altitude of 4.5 to 5.8 km from the low-lying area over southern Chhattisgarh, northern Telangana and north central Karnataka to the Arabian Sea today. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rains in many parts of Telangana in the next three days.

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecast scattered showers in Andhra Pradesh in the next three days due to low pressure. Thundershowers and heavy rains are expected in the northern coastal region of Yanam today and tomorrow, a statement said. On the other hand, light to moderate rains are expected in the southern coastal areas and Rayalaseema for three days.