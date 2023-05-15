Andhra Pradesh: Toll-free helpline to furnish info on heat waves

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Dr B R Ambedkar has said that 24 hours toll free helpline was set up at the office of the APSDMA to furnish information to the people about the heat waves and scorching summer.

He said people can get information by contacting the toll free Nos 1070, 112 and 18004250101 on the scorching heat and heat waves from the state emergency operation centre in Tadepalli of Guntur district.

In a press release, director of the APSDMA Dr Ambedkar said the authority is sending alerts to the people on the heat waves and

high temperatures expected to be registered in various districts of the State.

He said the elderly people, pregnant women and lactating mothers should take precautions in view of the summer. He said that there was a possibility of lightning at isolated places in the

State and suggested to the farmers, cowherds and the people not to stand under the trees during the rain stating that it is not safe to stand under the trees.