Andhra Pradesh top contributor to seafood exports

Vijayawada: India reached the all time high of 7740 million US dollars (US$) during 2021-22 in marine exports. The target for 2021-22 fixed by department of commerce, Government of India for this sector was US$ 7,809 million and the marine products export achieved 99.12 per cent of the target registering a growth of 30 per cent higher when compared to 2020-21. The seafood export compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the past decade stands as 8.23 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh stands first in the country in total fish production with 46.23 lakh metric tonne (MT) and 29.4 per cent share, providing livelihood to 16.5 lakh people. AP has majority share of 36 per cent in seafood exports from the country.

During 2021-22, India has exported marine products to 121 countries. US continues to be the top destination for exports this fiscal year also. It remained the top destination for sea food export for the past one decade. The target fixed for US market during the fiscal year was US$ 3,021 million and the achievement stands at US$ 3,315 million. The exports to China touched US$ 1,121 million against the target of US$ 1,021 million. Japan stood at number three position with US$ 448 million as against the target of US$ 428 million. USA, China and Japan are top three favourite destinations of Indian marine exports contributing 63 per cent of our exports according to information provided by MPEDA regional division in Vijayawada.