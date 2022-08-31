Andhra Pradesh tops the country in the real-time crop management system

Chevuru Hari Kiran, Special Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture said that Andhra Pradesh has stood first in the country in determining the area in ​​which crop is grown. He said that through the recently introduced real-time crop management by the Centre, AP state has stood at the top in the identification of crops going on according to the survey numbers. The Center has officially disclosed this matter. He said that this was possible because of e-Crop, which has been successfully implemented by the state government for three years.



Speaking in a video conference held on Tuesday with the district agricultural officers, assistant directors, and mandal officials, he said that the e-crop system which came to the fore from the ideas of CM YS Jagan has become an ideal for the country. At the national level, the Centre has issued orders to implement Agristock Digital Agriculture across the country.

He said it is a matter of pride to make AP a partner in the implementation of e-Crop and opined that all the schemes like input subsidy, grain purchase, and crop insurance are being implemented as e-Crop standards. E-KYC (Know Your Crop) registration should be started for all the farmers who have already registered e-Crop. The selection of farmer groups for the grant of Kisan drones under 'YSR Yantra Seva' should be completed soon.