Andhra Pradesh: TTD chairman distributes sticks to devotees at Alipiri walkway

In the wake of recent leopard attacks on the Tirumala walkway, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has started implementing protective measures with distribution of sticks to the devotees.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO Dharma Reddy initiated the distribution program of sticks at the Alipiri staircase on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, TTD chairman said that there is a belief that animals are less likely to approach individuals who carry a stick and opined that sticks aims to boost the self-confidence of devotees and enhance their safety. He said that the security personnel will also be present on the staircase to ensure security. Karunakar Reddy further mentioned that providing just one hand stick is not sufficient, and they trust the devotees' judgment in using them effectively.

EO Dharma Reddy added that currently, there are ten thousand sticks available for devotees on the Alipiri stairs, with an additional ten thousand to be made available soon. Dharma Reddy emphasized that hand sticks have been used by farmers and people since ancient times. "It is important to note that the hand sticks distributed to devotees on the Alipiri staircase will be collected back at the Seventh Mile Narasimha Swamy Temple," EO said.