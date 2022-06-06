Andhra Pradesh: Two dead as a lorry crashes two wheeler from rear end in Konaseema

The tragic incident took place in Konaseema district where two people were killed and one was injured as a lorry crashes Scooty. Going into the details of this incident, Aadurthi Venkata Rao and Lakshmi from Bodasakurru, Allavaram Mandal have two daughters. Last February, he married his eldest daughter Satyavani (24) to Suresh of Neelampally in Thalarevu mandal and Satyavani is currently three months pregnant. Venkata Rao and his wife are happy that their daughter is going to be a mother soon.



Against this backdrop, while they were on the way to their native on a Scooty, a lorry rammed onto car at Mandikuduru Junction and hit them from behind. Lakshmi died on the spot while Satyavani was rushed to the hospital and died in the midway near Amalapuram and Venkata Rao survived the accident with injuries.

Meanwhile, the locals said the accident happened as the lorry driver was driving drunk. Police have registered a case and are investigating after receiving information about the accident.