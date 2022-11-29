Andhra Pradesh: Two dead seven injured as lorry hits an auto in Nellore

As many as two people were killed in a ghastly road accident on the national highway at Kauragunta in Dagdarthi mandal of the Nellore district on Tuesday. The accident took place when the lorry hit an auto leaving two die on the spot, while seven were seriously injured.



Going into the details, about eighteen people belonging to Cheliki Sangham were traveling in an auto when the accident happened. The deceased were identified as Varadaiah and Narayanamma.



As soon as the information was received, the police reached there and shifted the injured to Kavali Hospital. A case was registered and an investigation was carried out.