Andhra Pradesh: Two police men dead in East Godavari as the lorry rams into patrol vehicle

In a ghastly road accident took place at Samarlakota in East Godavari district, the lorry rammed into two policemen who are with a patrol vehicle near Unduru of Samarlakota.

Two policemen were killed on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Mendi Satyanarayana of Thimmapuram Police Station and Home Guard NS Reddy.

The accident took place while the covid vaccine vehicle coming from Vijayawada was waiting near the Unduru bridge for escort duties. Police believe the truck driver was asleep at the time of the accident. The police vehicle was also damaged in the accident.