Live
- Modi’s roadshow in Vijayawada today
- Rajamahendravaram: Rains inundate low-lying areas
- Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till May 20, BRS MLC braces up to move Delhi HC
- TSSPDCL issues weather safety alert
- High turnout for EAPCET Agri, Pharma streams on day one
- Hyderabad: Heavy rains, gusty winds disrupt Metro Rail services
- Telangana: Brace for 5-day heavy rain in State
- Sec’bad receives 136.8 mm rains
- People will teach a befitting lesson to alliance, says Education Minister
- Hyderabad: Metro assures uninterrupted service amid rains
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for High Court on May 13
Highlights
In view of the general elections, the Andhra Pradesh High Court registrar general Y Lakshmana Rao in a statement here on Tuesday announced the government holiday to the High Court and the legal bodies working under the administration of the High Court.
Nelapadu(Guntur district): In view of the general elections, the Andhra Pradesh High Court registrar general Y Lakshmana Rao in a statement here on Tuesday announced the government holiday to the High Court and the legal bodies working under the administration of the High Court.
The May 13 will be a government holiday to apart from the high court, the AP State Legal Services Authority, Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy, High Court Legal Services Committee and High Court Mediation and Arbitration Centres, the registrar general said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS