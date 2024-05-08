  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for High Court on May 13

Andhra Pradesh High Court
x

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Highlights

In view of the general elections, the Andhra Pradesh High Court registrar general Y Lakshmana Rao in a statement here on Tuesday announced the government holiday to the High Court and the legal bodies working under the administration of the High Court.

Nelapadu(Guntur district): In view of the general elections, the Andhra Pradesh High Court registrar general Y Lakshmana Rao in a statement here on Tuesday announced the government holiday to the High Court and the legal bodies working under the administration of the High Court.

The May 13 will be a government holiday to apart from the high court, the AP State Legal Services Authority, Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy, High Court Legal Services Committee and High Court Mediation and Arbitration Centres, the registrar general said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X