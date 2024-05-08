Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for High Court on May 13

Nelapadu(Guntur district): In view of the general elections, the Andhra Pradesh High Court registrar general Y Lakshmana Rao in a statement here on Tuesday announced the government holiday to the High Court and the legal bodies working under the administration of the High Court.

The May 13 will be a government holiday to apart from the high court, the AP State Legal Services Authority, Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy, High Court Legal Services Committee and High Court Mediation and Arbitration Centres, the registrar general said.