Andhra Pradesh: Unidentified man attempts sexual assault on a woman in Krishna district

An unidentified man attempted to sexually assault a woman who was riding alone on a two-wheeler after finishing work at a shop in Koduru Police Station limits in Krishna district on Thursday. According to SI Rajendra Prasad, a woman (35) from Mandapakala village of Koduru mandal was working in a garment shop in Koduru.

Every day she would come to the shop in the morning on her two-wheeler, finish work and return home at night. In this background, on Wednesday night, while the woman was going home after finishing work at the shop, an unknown person grabbed her saree and pulled her at a pond near Ismailbegpet. As the woman fell down from the bike, he forcibly took her to the nearby bushes and tried to sexually assault her.

When the woman tried to scream, the accused attacked her on face. At the same time, the passers-by heard the screams of the woman and the accused fled from the spot who was wearing a monkey cap on his face. In this incident, the woman sustained a severe injury on her leg, hand and minor injuries on her face. According to the complaint of the victim, a case was registered and she was shifted to Avanigadda Hospital for treatment.