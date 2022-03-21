Andhra Pradesh: Vigilance dept. warns action if cooking oil prices are raised

Additional DG of the Andhra Pradesh Vigilance and Enforcement Division SV Bagchi warned that many traders in the state after the war in Ukraine were creating artificial shortages by hiding old stocks of cooking oil and raising prices. He said the government was providing cooking oils at low rates through farmers' markets to control prices and vigilance checks were also yielding good results. As a result, cooking oil prices remained stable for two to three days.



He was speaking to the media at the Vigilance office in Vijayawada on Sunday and said that this would reduce the demand-supply gap and bring prices under control. Many traders have already held a meeting with various companies and asked them to make the prices available to the common man but nothing has changed. He said further inspections would be carried out and strict action would be taken against the culprits. Bagchi explained that 7 to 10 teams are participating in routine inspections in each district.



The DG said that from 6 to 19 this month, 1,890 inspections were carried out on wholesalers, retailers, supermarkets and oil companies in the state and 59 cases were registered under the Commodities Control Act (EC) and 1,500 tonnes of oil reserves worth about Rs 29 crore were seized. He said Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Prakasam districts have high reserves. Bagchi said stockpiles of Priya Gold brand palm oil were found in Krishna district. About 5.67 tonnes of Priya Gold brand oil reserves were seized. It is said that these stocks were hidden for profit. He said 889 cases were registered under the Weights and Measures Act and 38 cases under the Food Safety Act against those selling at prices higher than MRP.



On the other hand, Bagchi revealed that 8 people have been charged with cheating the people by making cooking oils locally without any permission and selling them in the name of leading companies. In some places it is selling at a higher price and in other places it has been found that MRP has increased. He asked to give information to WhatsApp number 94409 06254 if anyone is creating artificial shortage and selling at high prices.