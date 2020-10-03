Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga flyover to open on Oct 16

The much anticipated Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada will be thrown open to the traffic on October 16. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will jointly open the flyover virtually, said road and buildings principal secretary Krishna Babu.

He further said that the Union Minister will also take part in the foundation and inaugural ceremonies of some projects in the state.

The launch of the Kanaka Durga flyover will ease the traffic flow in the city as the vehicles plying on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway can take the flyover instead of passing through the city. The flyover was supposed to be opened on September 4 but was postponed due to the death of Pranab Mukherjee.

Later, the government decided to launch the flyover on September 18 but was postponed again after the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanaka Durga flyover was sanctioned by the then government in 2014. The 2.3 kilometre-long flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs 447 crore which connects Hyderabad and Vijayawada. The total length of the flyover is 5.3 km including the approach road. It begins at Kummaripalem and ends at the Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Park.