Andhra Pradesh: Wife dies while trying to save husband at Anantapur railway station

In a tragic incident, married woman has died while trying to save her husband who fell off a moving train in Anantapur. According to GRP SI Vijaya Kumar Gopal and Ramadevi (35) are a couple from Rachanupalli in Anantapur mandal. They have a three-year-old son Yashwant and a two-year-old daughter Meghna. On Saturday night, they prepared to board the Kachiguda train at Anantapur railway station to go to Guntakal.



Against this backdrop, wife and children alighted into the train first and while the train was moving husband fell down. However, seeing the plight of the husband, Ramadevi tried to save husband was trapped between the train and the platform. Passengers who noticed the incident immediately pulled the chain and stopped the train.

The couple were seriously injured and were rushed to a general hospital. Ramadevi died at midnight on Saturday without responding to the treatment. Railway police are investigating the incident.