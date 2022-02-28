Andhra Pradesh: Wife protests at husband's house over second marriage in Chittoor

The incident took place in Narayanavanam mandal on Sunday when a young woman went for initiation in front of the house of her husband who was getting ready for his second marriage. According to the victim, Sridevi of Chennai is working in the security department in an engineering college in Chittoor Ramachandran hails from Narayanavanam Mandal BC Colony and is a community policeman working as a bus driver in the same college. The two fell in love. In this order Ramachandran was selected as Home Guard and married Sridevi on March 13 last year in Nagalapuram and settled in Tirupati.



Ramachandran's parents took him home when they found out about the marriage three months ago. Sridevi believed Ramachandran's words to wait until everyone was convinced. The victim joined the working women hostel due to unaffordable rent. She approached Neeti Nijayati Party state president Arava Chittibabu over the regular non-receipt of information from her husband.



On Sunday morning, Ramachandran, a resident of the local BC colony, along with party women's party leaders, went for initiation in front of his house. After receiving the information, SI Priyanka reached there and promised to do justice and made her to withdraw her initiation in the evening. SI Priyanka said that Ramachandran and his parents were were being investigated by Sridevi's complaint.