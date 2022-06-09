  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Will lock all the TDP offices if YSRCP wins 175 seats, says Atchennaidu

TDP state president Atchennaidu
x

TDP state president Atchennaidu (File/Photo)

Highlights

TDP state president Atchennaidu responded to remarks made by the party chief, CM Jagan, as to why YSRCP should not get 175 seats in the coming elections. He demanded that Jagan to go for the polls now if he believes YSRCP will win 175 assembly seats.

TDP state president Atchennaidu responded to remarks made by the party chief, CM Jagan, as to why YSRCP should not get 175 seats in the coming elections. He demanded that Jagan to go for the polls now if he believes YSRCP will win 175 assembly seats.

Speaking at a media conference held at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Atchennaidu challenged that if YSRCP gets 175 seats, they will close TDP offices. He said people are not as innocent as Jagan feels to vote for YSRCP again.

He was outraged that the YSRCP leaders joining the Nara Lokesh Zoom Zoom meeting and alleged that they came into the zoom meetings to intimidate the students. He demanded that the police take action against those who came into the zoom conference.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X