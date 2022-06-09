Andhra Pradesh: Will lock all the TDP offices if YSRCP wins 175 seats, says Atchennaidu

TDP state president Atchennaidu responded to remarks made by the party chief, CM Jagan, as to why YSRCP should not get 175 seats in the coming elections. He demanded that Jagan to go for the polls now if he believes YSRCP will win 175 assembly seats.

Speaking at a media conference held at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Atchennaidu challenged that if YSRCP gets 175 seats, they will close TDP offices. He said people are not as innocent as Jagan feels to vote for YSRCP again.

He was outraged that the YSRCP leaders joining the Nara Lokesh Zoom Zoom meeting and alleged that they came into the zoom meetings to intimidate the students. He demanded that the police take action against those who came into the zoom conference.