Andhra Pradesh: Youth in an attempt to save dog drowns in SRBC in Kurnool

A young man drowns after rescuing a pet dog that fell into the Srisailam Right Branch Canal (SRBC) at Avuku mandal in Kurnool. The incident took place on Tuesday evening near Ramavaram village. According to the villagers, Masubakala Naresh (18), son of Nagaraju and Narayanamma of Ramavaram village, completed the internship.



He went to graze buffaloes on Tuesday as the house was empty. The dog next door fell into the village suburb of SRBC and Naresh who went to rescue it accidentally drowned.

A boy walking nearby spotted it and informed the villagers and the police. The police with the help of a crane and the swimmers carried out search operations through the night.

However, police said the whereabouts of the youth could not be ascertained. Locals suspect that he may have been washed away in the canal due to high water flow. The parents were in mourning as their only son drowned.