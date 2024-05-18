District Election Officer Calls for Armed Arrangements for Legislative Council Graduate By-Election

In preparation for the upcoming by-election of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Legislative Council graduates, District Election Officer and Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala has emphasized the need for armed arrangements to be made.

During a meeting at the IDOC office meeting hall on Saturday, the Collector reviewed the appointments and arrangements of polling staff including AROs, Nodal Officers, and Tahsildars.

The Legislative Council graduate by-election is scheduled for the 27th of this month with counting to follow on the 5th of June. With 55 polling centers to be set up in the district, a total of 76 PVOs, 76 APOs, and 160 OPOs will be required for staffing arrangements. The Collector stressed the importance of appointing polling staff and conducting training sessions for them.

As the MLC elections are conducted by the Central Election Commission, attention is being given to ensuring a flawless process at every stage. There are 40,106 graduate voters registered in the district, consisting of 22,590 men and 17,516 women. Surveillance will be conducted with the help of 5 Flying Squads and 5 MCC Teams. Sector officers are being appointed, and RDOs and Tahsildars are instructed to visit each polling station to inspect facilities.

The distribution of voter slips is considered crucial to inform voters of their assigned polling stations. The collector outlined the distribution centers as SR and BGNR degree colleges for voter slip distribution. Transport planning and routes to these centers are to be established.

Subsequent to the meeting, a review was held with RDOs and Tahsildars regarding pending works of Dharani, Meeseva, Prajavani, and the Amma Adarsh School Committee. The officials were directed to promptly address and complete all pending applications within the next 15 days.

Additionally, repair works undertaken by the Amma Adarsh School Committee are to be completed before the end of summer vacation to ensure schools resume smoothly.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Venugopal, Special Deputy Collector Kasiah, RDOs Madhu and Damodar Rao, Election Superintendent Dara Prasad, Election Deputy Tahsildar Rangaprasad, as well as Nodal Officers, Tahsildars, and MPDO officials.