Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan wishes the state on the occasion of the Holi festival

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the people of the state on the occasion of the colorful festival of Holi. The CM said that Holi would be celebrated with joy and fervour across the country to mark the arrival of summer.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the people of the state on the occasion of the colorful festival of Holi. The CM said that Holi would be celebrated with joy and fervour across the country to mark the arrival of summer. "May the festival of colours bring joy to everyone in the state on the occasion of Holi, and wish everyone a joyous festival," tweeted CM YS Jagan.


The governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhushan Harichandan also wished the people of the state on the occasion of the Holi festival. The Raj Bhavan on Thursday issued a statement to this effect advising people to celebrate the festival of colours adhering to the covid protocols.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju wished the people of the state a happy Holi. He said 'Holi' is the festival that strengthens the brotherhood and goodwill among all of us and symbolises peace and prosperity in society.

