Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP'S Samajika Nyaya Bheri bus yatra continues from Nandyal on fourth day

The fourth day of YSRCP's Bus Yatra under Samajika Nyaya Bheri has begun on Sunday. The bus yatra starts from Nandyal and ends with a public meeting in Anantapur in the evening.



Meanwhile, Deputy CM Amzath Basha said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only one who has given power to the weaker sections and is working for the welfare of the downtrodden by implementing Welfare schemes like nowhere else in the country.



"YS Jagan is the only implements the welfare schemes according to the calendar, Amzath Basha said adding that not a single minority leader was inducted in the cabinet in TDP regime.



Later, labour Minister Gummanoor Jayaram said that it was CM Jagan who had done full justice to the oppressed sections. "In the cabinet, 17 BCs, SCs, STs and minorities were given the opportunity by CM YS Jagan," he said.



The minister called on people to teach a befitting lesson to the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the upcoming elections.