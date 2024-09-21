Andhra student found dead at NIT Patna, police starts probe

In a distressing incident, a student from Andhra Pradesh studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT Patna) was found hanging in her hostel room on Friday night. The discovery was made by fellow students around 10:35 PM, who promptly notified the college management.

Following the report, local police arrived at the hostel and transported the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. According to authorities, the deceased's family has been informed of the tragic news.

Initial investigations revealed the presence of a suicide note at the scene, prompting police to explore the circumstances surrounding her death. While the exact cause remains unknown, the authorities have commenced a thorough inquiry into the matter.

In light of the incident, a significant number of students gathered outside the campus to express their grief and outrage, protesting against the administration and calling for more support and awareness regarding mental health issues.