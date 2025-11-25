Andhra Taxi mobile app to be launched

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha, who has successfully completed one year in office and entered his second year, is driving a series of innovative and people-centric initiatives aimed at transforming the NTR district into one of the state’s most prominent tourism and service-sector hubs. Recognising the district’s strong potential for economic and cultural growth, the collector is placing special emphasis on technology-driven governance and integrated tourism development.

To ensure convenient access to tourism-related services, the administration is preparing to launch the ‘Andhra Taxi’ mobile app, a unified digital platform offering temple, heritage, and eco-tourism packages. The app will include route maps, accommodation choices, curated tours, and access to trained local guides, providing visitors with a hassle-free planning experience.

Thanks to the personal intervention of Lakshmisha, several taxi operators have agreed to join the initiative, ensuring the wide availability of affordable transport options. Significantly, the app will be maintained directly by the NTR district administration, ensuring transparency, security, and continuous updates.

Efforts are also underway to enhance amenities at major tourist destinations, including drinking water facilities, toilets, signage, and approach roads. The eagerly awaited Kondapalli Toys Experience Centre, scheduled to open in the New Year, is expected to greatly promote local artisans and strengthen heritage tourism.

The district achieved international visibility this year as Yoga Andhra set two world records—one of them in floating yoga—under the guidance of the collector. During the recent Dasara festivities, lakhs of devotees visited Vijayawada, and the administration ensured a safe and peaceful atmosphere throughout.

18.5% growth target

To support the State’s Swarnandhra and Viksit Bharat objectives, the NTR district has set a target of 18.5% annual growth. Progress is being closely tracked through 563 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across departments.

Work is underway to establish MSME Parks in every constituency, with facilities in Vijayawada Central, Mylavaram, and Jaggayyapet expected to become operational by April next year. Meanwhile, village-wise targets are being implemented to expand green cover from 25% to 33%, and women from Self-Help Groups are being trained as entrepreneurs, supported by planned product exhibitions.

Significant upgrades are being taken up in district hospitals, particularly in diagnostics and dialysis services. A Konduru will soon receive Krishna River water through the Jal Jeevan Mission, a measure expected to reduce kidney-related ailments. Special inspection teams are routinely monitoring hostels, temples, theatres, and petrol bunks to ensure compliance with safety standards.

In a move to promote cultural awareness, the collector is planning ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’, featuring innovative programmes to introduce festival traditions to the younger generation. The celebrations, including a kite festival, will be held before the actual Sankranti festival. The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) at Enikepadu is helping young innovators with incubation, financial support, training, and marketing. The collector is personally monitoring its activities to foster youth-led industrial development.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India’, Lakshmisha said he is confident that with the cooperation of the State government, officials, employees, and people’s representatives, the district will achieve remarkable progress in 2026. With Vijayawada functioning virtually as the State’s capital, he said the administration is committed to accelerating tourism and service-sector growth to deliver visible results in the coming year.