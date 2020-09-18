Ankurarpanam Held For Annual Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: The traditional Ankurarpanam ceremony for Srivari annual brahmotsavams was held as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama on Friday evening between 6 pm and 7 pm in the auspicious Kanya month as per Hindu Almanac.

The customary Senadhipathi Utsavam wherein the Commander in Chief of Lord Venkateswara Sri Vishwaksena was taken on a ceremonious procession within the Sampangi Prakaram in view of Covid 19 restrictions.

The holy earth where Goddess Bhoomadevi invoked was collected and filled in the mud Palikas kept in Yagashala and Navadhanyas were sown in the pots seeking the blessings of all the deities under the rays of the moon by Acharya Purushas amidst chanting of Vedic hymns. Usually, the well-grown seedlings signify how successful the event has been carried out.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO P Basanth Kumar were also present.