AP ahead in implementing ‘Mission Life’ programmes: Peddireddi

Vijayawada: Minister for Environment and Forest Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy claimed that AP State is ahead in implementing the Central government’s prestigious programme ‘Mission Life’ and added that they could achieve this by the diligent efforts of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy towards protecting the environment as well as with coordination between various government departments.

On the occasion of the World Environment Day on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) organised a meeting at a function hall near Benz Circle in Vijayawada.

While taking part as the chief guest at the programme, Peddireddi recalled that June 5 is celebrated as the World Environment Day since 1975 and pointed out that the United Nations has announced this day to create awareness among people about the environment. He urged the people to take the responsibility in controlling the use of plastic and protecting the environment.

The Minister recalled that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had issued orders imposing restrictions on plastic flexis. The single-use plastic has been completely banned at Tirumala and in many temples and municipal corporations.

“As part of the Mission Life, special activities are being implemented in the State by following the Central government’s directions such as saving water, electricity, reducing waste, participating in cleanliness activities, adopting a healthy lifestyle and reducing electronic waste. Moreover, we have undertaken a programme to remove plastic waste from the beaches for 15 days with public participation. Also, cleaning programmes at canals and ponds in all towns and cities are also being taken up,’’ he said.

The Minister further said that for the first time in the country, the State government has set up AP Environment Management Corporation for solid waste management. He said that steps were being taken to protect the environment by safely eradicating the solid waste in the State.

He also mentioned that 65 lakh plants were planted under avenue plantation in an area of 16,000 kilometres across the State. He said that the Department of Forests was working to develop Nagara Vanams in 120 urban areas in the State and also developing eco-parks.

Referring to the forests, the Minister said that forests were spread over 37,392 square kilometres and the State government has taken up a target of increasing the forest area to 33 per cent in the State.

Special Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad, APPCB Member Secretary B Sridhar, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Tirupati Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha, JNTU Director Prof S J Murali Krishna, APPCB Member Siva Krsihna Reddy, Environment chief engineer NV Bhaskar Rao and others participated in the event.