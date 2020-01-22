AP Assembly approves the bill on the probe into Insider Trading in Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has approved the Inquiry Bill on Insider Trading on Amravati Lands. The Legislature on Wednesday approved a comprehensive investigation into insider trading bill moved by the Home Minister. Government Chief Whip Gadikotta Srikanth Reddy said that all the evidence on how the insider trading on 4,070 acres was done is discussed in the House. "The Speaker also directed to probe into the insider trading," Srikanth Reddy asserted.

Based on directions from the Speaker, the State government has come up with the resolution concerning the ordering of a detailed probe into alleged insider trading of land in Amaravati. The finance minister according to the subcommittee report alleged that as many as 4,070 acres of such land had been identified so far and listed out the names right from Chandrababu's family members to party leaders who bagged prime land.

"Chandrababu Naidu gave indications that the capital could be set up in Guntur or Nuzvid, and hinted his party leaders and people close to him to buy land in the area that would be announced as the new capital," Buggana alleged in the assembly.