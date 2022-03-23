AP Assembly Budget Sessions begins, TDP MLAs obstructs the house proceedings

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget sessions began on the 11th day on Wednesday. As part of proceedings, Andhra Pradesh Power Corporation annual reports will be tabled by Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddyin the house followed by Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao will introduce the Andhra Pradesh Official Language Amendment Bill before the House. The House will also approve several budget-demand bills as well

Meanwhile, the TDP members were again found guilty of misconduct at the podium as they tried to obstruct the house. The TDP members tried to stall the question hour on houses for the poor issue. MLA Abbayya Chowdhary said it was not right for TDP members to obstruct the discussion on the housing scheme for the poor.



On the other hand, the TDP legislature led by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh staged a protest against the deaths in Jangareddygudem. They performed protests with black scarves as a tribute to the dead.