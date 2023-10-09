AP BJP wants CBI probe into income on liquor

Purandeswari highlights the exorbitant prices at which the liquor is being sold in the state and how it contains harmful ingredients affecting the health of consumers and destroying their economy

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh state BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and submitted a memorandum urging the Centre to constitute a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in the alcohol industry in the state.

She claimed that the YSRCP leaders had taken over liquor companies from previous owners, changed their names and were involving in unethical practices.

Quoting her experiences during the inspections of liquor shops she had taken up in Guntur, West Godavari districts and other places, Purandeswari highlighted the exorbitant prices at which the liquor was being sold and how it contains harmful ingredients which was adversely affecting the health of the consumers and destroying the families’ economy.

While the records show transactions of Rs one lakh, the digital transactions were not more than Rs 700 per day. She also alleged that several deaths were caused by consumption of low quality of liquor and promised to expose the alleged frauds. She said there was no transparency regarding revenue from liquor industry.

According to her, the total income from liquor sales was Rs 160 crore per day and Rs 4,800 crore per month. The annual income was Rs 56,700 crore. But the budget papers show the income from liquor as Rs 20,000 crore. This shows that about Rs 36,700 crores was unaccounted for and hence there was a need for a CBI probe into it, she added.