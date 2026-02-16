AP Budget balanced between welfare commitments and long-term development: CII-AP

Vijayawada: Murali Krishna Gannamani, chairman of CII AP, welcomed the AP State Budget 2026, describing it as a balanced approach between welfare commitments and long-term development priorities, reflecting an inclusive growth strategy. Allocation of Rs 28,000 crore for the Visakhapatnam Economic Region covering multiple north coastal districts would transform North Andhra as a major industrial, IT, maritime, and services growth corridor. He added that Establishment of AI-powered data centre ecosystem and technology investments, Promotion of IT and global services sector expansion would position Vizag as an alternative tech destination in South India.

CII-AP vice-chairman S Narendra Kumar said the Budget attempts to balance capital development with large-scale welfare spending, positioning both as parallel growth drivers for the state. The allocation signals a renewed commitment to reviving Amaravati as the primary capital growth engine.

Dr V Nagalakshmi, chairperson, CII-Vijayawada, lauded the government for giving a substantial allotment of Rs 19,306 crores for Health sector. She stated that healthcare continues to remain a core social sector priority, forming a major component of the state’s welfare and human development strategy.

D Ramakrishna, past chairman of CII-AP, applauded the State Government for a forward looking Budget that places youth, skills, and human capital at the centre of the State’s development agenda. School education getting the major chunk of the allotment of Rs 32,308 crore reflects the governments intent to strengthen the human capital. The substantial allocations towards scholarships (Rs 3,836 crore), skill development (Rs 1,232 crore), school infrastructure, higher education, and Youth Advancement & Sports reflect a strong commitment to empowering young citizens and creating pathways for innovation, employability, and leadership.

Dr M Lakshmi Prasad, Past Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh said, Rs 13,598 crore allotment to Agriculture & Allied Sectors, reaffirms agriculture as a core pillar of Andhra Pradesh’s economy.

Mr Balakrishna Chittineni, Chair, Young Indians Amaravati Chapter, said while the allocation size is modest compared to education or health, the budget signals a strategic shift toward building a sports ecosystem.