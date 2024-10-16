Live
- NTT DATA Supports 100 Visually Impaired Women Cricketers from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
- Bhumi Pednekar: Want to do a period film around the freedom struggle
- AP Cabinet Meeting Addresses Key Issues
- Will Nikhil Kumaraswamy be NDA candidate for Channapatna?
- Ashes 2025-26: Perth to host first Ashes Test in 2025, Gabba to host day-night Test
- Fatima Sana Shaikh shares video posing amidst stunning mountain backdrop
- Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Film Earns Rs 24 Cr in 5 Days
- Rashmika, brand ambassador of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre
- Valmiki funds misused to bribe Bellary LS voters with Rs.200 each: ED
- 2 billion women, girls worldwide lack access to social protection: UN report
Just In
AP Cabinet Meeting Addresses Key Issues
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the state Secretariat, is currently in session, focusing on a range of critical issues affecting the state.
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the state Secretariat, is currently in session, focusing on a range of critical issues affecting the state. Ministers and government officials are deliberating on several proposals put forward by various departments.
Among the key topics of discussion are the rescheduling of loans for flood-affected areas, which aims to provide much-needed relief to the victims of recent natural disasters. The Cabinet is also considering measures to exempt stamp duty and registration fees, which could ease the financial burden on citizens.
Another significant agenda item is the proposal to abolish the garbage tax, reflecting the government's commitment to improving living conditions for the residents of Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, changes to the law concerning the appointment of governing bodies for temples are under review, which could impact the administration of religious institutions.
The meeting also touched on the introduction of a scheme granting free gas cylinders, furthering the government's initiative to enhance the standard of living for households. Another point of focus is the development of a new industrial policy aimed at bolstering economic growth within the state.
Lastly, the Cabinet is discussing plans to fill vacant positions in newly established municipalities, ensuring effective governance and administration at the local level.
The ongoing discussions reflect the government's proactive approach to addressing the needs of its citizens and fostering progress across various sectors in Andhra Pradesh.