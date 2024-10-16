Live
AP cabinet to meet today, to discuss on new industrial policy Aimed at job creation
In a crucial Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to lead discussions focused on the government's new industrial policy for the state. The meeting will primarily address strategies to revitalize the industrial sector and promote economic growth.
Key among the proposals is the introduction of a new industrial policy aimed at creating 2 million job opportunities over the next five years. The government is exploring innovative approaches to attract investments across various sectors, enhancing the overall industrial landscape of the state.
Officials from all ten government departments have collaborated to prepare comprehensive new policies as part of this initiative. The upcoming meeting is expected to lay the groundwork for initiatives that will significantly bolster the state’s economy and employment rates.