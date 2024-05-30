AP CEO Inspects Vote Counting Center Ahead of Election Results

The Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena visited the vote counting center set up at Krishna University in Machilipatnam. During his visit, he closely examined the arrangements made by the officials at the counting center.

Accompanied by Collector DK Balaji and District SP Adnan Naeem Asmi, CEO Meena was briefed on the details of the tables and rounds arranged by Parliament and Assembly constituencies. SP Asmi also explained the security measures that have been put in place to ensure a smooth and safe counting process.

In light of recent clashes and developments on the day of the elections in the state, CEO Meena ordered the Collector and SP to take strict action to prevent any potential riots on the day of counting. He emphasized the importance of arranging sufficient forces to maintain peace and security during the process.

Furthermore, the staff has been instructed to remain vigilant and report any unexpected incidents to their superiors promptly. CEO Meena stressed the need to avoid any clashes during the counting process and ensure a peaceful and orderly declaration of the election results.