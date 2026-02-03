AP Chief Minister Congratulates India-US Trade Deal

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has warmly welcomed the historic trade agreement between India and the United States. On social media platform X, he described the deal as a significant milestone for global economic stability. Naidu extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his leadership in finalising the agreement.

In his tweet, the Chief Minister highlighted that reducing tariffs to 18 per cent will further strengthen the bond between the world’s two largest democracies. He described the decision as visionary and reflective of India’s ongoing pursuit of global growth.

Naidu also commended Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, stating that India is cementing its position as a major global economic force. He added that the agreement will enhance the competitiveness of Indian exports and create substantial opportunities for the youth and farmers of the country, including those in Andhra Pradesh.